Trump Says He Has Approved Rolling Back Biden's Unrealistic And Expensive Fuel Economy Standards

Well before President Trump returned to the Oval Office for his second term, he had promised significant changes to fuel economy standards. While President Trump has broken many of his pre-campaign promises, he has stuck with this one, confirming that he has just approved the new regulations. Writing on social media over the weekend, President Trump declared the changes will reduce new car prices. Predictably, he didn’t say by how much prices could fall, although any significant change will no doubt be appreciated by car buyers. However, the changes will inevitably hamper the growth of electric vehicles in the United States and trigger increases in carbon dioxide emissions.



Read Article