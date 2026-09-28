Trump Says He Has Approved Rolling Back Biden's Unrealistic And Expensive Fuel Economy Standards

Agent009 submitted on 9/28/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:01:00 AM

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Well before President Trump returned to the Oval Office for his second term, he had promised significant changes to fuel economy standards. While President Trump has broken many of his pre-campaign promises, he has stuck with this one, confirming that he has just approved the new regulations.
 
Writing on social media over the weekend, President Trump declared the changes will reduce new car prices. Predictably, he didn’t say by how much prices could fall, although any significant change will no doubt be appreciated by car buyers. However, the changes will inevitably hamper the growth of electric vehicles in the United States and trigger increases in carbon dioxide emissions.


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Trump Says He Has Approved Rolling Back Biden's Unrealistic And Expensive Fuel Economy Standards

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"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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