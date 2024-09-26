Trump Says He Wants German Car Companies To Move To The US

Donald Trump is revving up the conversation around the future of the automotive industry in the U.S. with some bold promises. The Republican presidential candidate is proposing tax benefits for foreign automakers willing to manufacture their vehicles on American soil, all while threatening hefty tariffs on those that dare to import their cars.

During a speech in Savannah, Georgia, on Tuesday, which was heavily focused around slashing the corporate tax rate from 21% to 15% for “those who make their product in the USA,” Trump declared, “I want German car companies to become American car companies. I want them to build their plants here.”