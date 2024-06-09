Trump Says If He Is Elected Elon Musk Will Lead A "Government Efficiency Commission” To Audit Government Waste

Donald Trump says he will hire Elon Musk to lead the suggested “Government Efficiency Commission” and that Musk has already agreed to lead it.

On Thursday, Trump held a speech at the New York Economic Club, and although it has been discussed previously that Musk and the former President have talked about the Government Efficiency Commission, this is the first time he has confirmed its potential creation in public.

Trump said:

“I will create a government efficiency commission tasked with conducting a complete financial and performance audit of the entire federal government and making recommendations for drastic reforms.”