Trump Says If He Is Elected He Will Stop The EV Madness Gripping the Industry

Former President Donald Trump does not like electric vehicles and has fiercely criticized the Biden administration’s ongoing push for EVs and a rapid expansion of the country’s public charging network.

Trump, who is running as a Republican candidate to get back into the Oval Office in 2024, wrote on his Truth Social website that the ongoing switch to EVs will completely eliminate Michigan’s historic automotive industry. Michigan is a key swing state in the U.S. and is clearly being strategically targeted by Trump and his campaign.