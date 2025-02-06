Trump Set To Revoke California Emissions Authority And Federal EV Regulations

President Donald Trump is slated to sign a bill blocking California’s emissions regulations as the administration and Republicans in Congress move rapidly to unwind policies that support the electric vehicle transition.

The rollback of Biden-era EV policies is the latest move by the government to unravel federal support for the vehicles, some of which are on shaky legal ground, according to a government watchdog.

Only five months into a second presidential term, Trump and his allies are poised to strip California of its waivers and have already withheld congressionally allocated funds for a national charging network, two actions that may break the law. Congress is also slated to eliminate the $7,500 individual EV tax credit, impose a new fee for EV owners and end incentives for battery manufacturing.