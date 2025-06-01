Trump Tariffs Claim First Casualty - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Resigns

President-elect Donald Trump’s plans to impose steep tariffs on imports to the U.S. were widely expected to shake-up global trade. They also pushed their first foreign leader from power.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau resigned as leader of the ruling Liberal Party on Monday. He will stay on as prime minister until the party picks a new leader. How America’s neighbor to the north copes with the disruption that the trade levies will bring appears to be the chief problem that forced the issue.