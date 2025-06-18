Despite dire warnings from so-called experts and media pundits, President Trump’s tariffs have not triggered the economic catastrophe predicted. Instead, new data reveals a surprising twist: car prices dropped in May 2025, and U.S. manufacturing jobs are on the rise. The narrative of skyrocketing costs and job losses has been flipped on its head, raising questions about the credibility of those who cried wolf.



According to industry reports, the average price of a new vehicle in April 2025 was $48,811. By May, that figure fell to $48,799—a $12 decrease, translating to a 2% drop when adjusted for market factors. While modest, this decline directly contradicts the apocalyptic forecasts of runaway inflation and unaffordable vehicles. Critics claimed tariffs would hammer consumers with higher costs, but the data tells a different story. Shoppers are seeing slight relief at dealerships, a trend that undermines the panic peddled by the mainstream media.



What’s driving this? Trump’s tariffs, designed to protect American industries, appear to be incentivizing domestic production. Manufacturers, wary of higher import costs, are shifting operations back to U.S. soil. This shift is reflected in another key metric: manufacturing jobs. The U.S. added thousands of factory positions in May, with sectors tied to automotive production seeing notable gains. These jobs, often well-paying and stable, signal a revitalization of America’s industrial heartland—another outcome the “experts” failed to predict.



The media’s doomsday narrative isn’t just wrong; it’s disconnected from reality. Outlets that once screamed about economic ruin are now scrambling to explain why their predictions fizzled. The answer lies in basic economics: tariffs can reshape supply chains, encouraging companies to invest in domestic infrastructure rather than rely on cheap foreign labor. This is precisely what’s happening, as automakers ramp up U.S.-based production to avoid tariff penalties.



Skeptics might argue the price drop is temporary or tied to other factors, like seasonal discounts. But the broader trend—falling prices alongside rising manufacturing jobs—suggests tariffs are having a net positive effect. Consumers benefit from lower costs, workers gain from new opportunities, and the U.S. economy strengthens its industrial base. Far from the chaos promised by the “enemedia,” this outcome aligns with Trump’s vision of economic nationalism.



As the dust settles, one thing is clear: the experts got it wrong. Car prices didn’t spike; they dipped. Manufacturing jobs didn’t vanish; they grew. The tariff experiment is yielding results, and the American worker is reaping the rewards. Maybe it’s time to rethink who we trust for economic forecasts.



