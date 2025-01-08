Trump Tariffs Go In To Effect On Nations That Have Not Struck A Deal - Mexico Gets A 90 Days Reprieve

President Donald Trump is increasing the tariff on Canada from 25% to 35% beginning on Friday, after the U.S. neighbor to the north failed to help curb the imports of fentanyl and other illicit drugs.
 
The White House noted Trump signed an executive order on Thursday to increase the tariff in an effort to hold Canada accountable for its role in the flow of illicit drugs into the U.S.
 
Additionally, Trump signed another executive order on Thursday to modify the reciprocal tariff rates for some countries to further address the United States’ trade deficits.


