Tesla CEO Elon Musk may believe in a driverless future, but even his would-be $30,000 Cybercab can't dance around a 145% import tariff.

According to a new report from Reuters citing an individual with "direct knowledge" of the matter, Tesla has quietly suspended its plans to import parts from China for not just the Robotaxi, but also its all-electric Semi. The blame? Unsurprisingly, it's tariffs.