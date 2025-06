A few months ago, European officials were cautiously optimistic that they’d be able to work out a deal with US President Donald Trump to either reduce or eliminate the broader 10 percent tariffs he slapped on imported goods. Fast forward to today, and it looks like that optimism is rapidly fading.

A new report suggests that some officials are either giving up hope of a resolution or have already resigned themselves to the fact that this tariff situation might just be here to stay.