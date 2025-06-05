Trump Tells New Canadian Prime Minister Carney We Really Don't WANT Cars From Canada, We Want To Make Them HERE.

President Donald Trump escalated trade tensions with Canada, asserting that the U.S. has little interest in importing Canadian cars, steel, or aluminum. “We don’t really want cars from Canada,” Trump declared, emphasizing a desire for domestic production. “We wanna make them ourselves.” The remarks, described as friendly in tone by Trump, nonetheless underscored a protectionist stance that could strain cross-border economic ties.



The comments drew particular attention due to the reaction of Mark Carney, former Bank of Canada governor, whose expression of alarm was widely noted. Carney’s visible unease highlighted the potential fallout of Trump’s rhetoric on Canada’s economy, which relies heavily on exports to the U.S. Analysts warn that restrictions on Canadian goods could disrupt supply chains and increase costs for American consumers, given the integrated nature of the two economies.



Trump’s focus on self-reliance reflects his broader trade agenda, prioritizing American manufacturing. However, critics argue this approach risks alienating a key ally and trading partner. As discussions continue, stakeholders on both sides of the border await clarity on whether these remarks signal concrete policy shifts or are merely posturing. The coming weeks will likely reveal the true impact.



