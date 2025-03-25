Trump To Delay Tariffs On Automotive Sector

US President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs on the automotive industry might not go into effect on April 2. A new report suggests the administration could take a more targeted approach to implementing Trump’s economic vision, focusing on reciprocal tariffs toward certain countries instead of sectorial ones that apply to specific industries. Trump first proposed a 25-percent tariff on auto imports from Canada and Mexico hours after his inauguration. He delayed them in early February for 30 days. The tariff went into effect on March 4, but Trump paused them again one day later, setting April 2 as the new deadline while announcing a 25-percent tariff on all auto imports to take effect the same day.



