Trump To KILL EV Rules In Cali. Will This HELP Or HURT The Car Buisness In The State? And Will People Be HAPPY With This Decision?

On Thursday, President Donald Trump plans to sign three resolutions aimed at dismantling California’s stringent vehicle emissions standards, a move that underscores his administration’s push to roll back environmental regulations. These resolutions, set to be formalized at 11 a.m., target California’s authority to set its own air pollution and vehicle emissions rules, which have long positioned the state as a leader in combating climate change. The White House’s decision has sparked intense debate, pitting economic and deregulatory priorities against environmental concerns.



Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), who authored one of the resolutions, utilized the Congressional Review Act to challenge California’s electric vehicle (EV) sales mandate. This mandate requires that by 2035, all new passenger vehicles sold in the state be zero-emission, a policy aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting clean energy. Capito’s resolution, supported by Rep. Kevin Kiley (R-Calif.), seeks to nullify this requirement, arguing it imposes undue burdens on consumers and the auto industry. The Congressional Review Act allows Congress to overturn federal or state regulations with a simple majority, making it a potent tool for reversing policies like California’s.



California’s emissions standards, enabled by a Clean Air Act waiver, have been a cornerstone of the state’s environmental strategy for decades. They are stricter than federal standards, influencing vehicle manufacturing nationwide due to California’s massive market share. Thirteen other states and Washington, D.C., have adopted California’s rules, amplifying their impact. Critics of Trump’s move, including environmental groups and California officials, argue that revoking these standards will hinder progress on climate goals, increase air pollution, and harm public health. They also warn of potential legal battles, as California has vowed to defend its authority.



Supporters of the resolutions, including many Republicans and industry groups, contend that California’s mandates drive up vehicle costs and limit consumer choice, particularly for those who cannot afford EVs or live in areas with limited charging infrastructure. They also argue that a patchwork of state regulations creates inefficiencies for automakers, who must comply with varying standards.



The signings mark a significant escalation in the ongoing tug-of-war between federal and state authority over environmental policy. While Trump’s actions align with his broader deregulation agenda, they risk alienating voters in progressive states and could complicate efforts to balance economic growth with environmental stewardship. As the 2026 midterm elections loom, the fallout from this decision will likely shape political and legal landscapes, with California poised to fight back in court.







