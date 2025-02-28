Trump Transportation Bill Would Give Autoworkers A 200% Tax Deduction

Congress continues to roll out automotive-themed legislation and one of the latest is the Transportation Freedom Act, which has already gained support from a number of automakers. It aims to rollback regulations, while also giving auto workers some eye-catching benefits.

In a one pager published by Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno, his office says the bill is a “pro-America, pro-worker solution to revitalize auto manufacturing and restore fairness in emissions regulations.” While it’s largely focused on the latter, one of the most talked about aspects is a 200% tax deduction for American auto workers.