Trump Will Only Give Tax Breaks To US Built Vehicles

Kamala Harris has earned the backing of the United Auto Workers union in her bid to be America’s first female president, but her rival Donald Trump is attempting to lure people who buy cars, not just make them, by offering financial sweeteners. There’s a catch, though. According to Trump’s proposal only US-built cars, trucks, and SUVs would be eligible for his tax breaks. Trump plans to let car buyers deduct the interest on their car loans from their federal tax obligations. In addition to hopefully winning voters by making financing a car more affordable, Trump is banking on the scheme boosting car production in the US. This means anyone buying a car built outside of America won’t be eligible for tax breaks.



Read Article