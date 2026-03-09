Trump's CAFE Rollback Will Save Almost $1000 Per Car But Don't Expect To See It

Making cars more fuel efficient costs money. The Trump administration thinks requiring less of it could therefore make new cars cheaper. There’s just one problem. Even if Washington lowers the cost of building a car, there’s no guarantee you’ll pay less for it. The potential outcomes here are vast. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Monday that the administration will soon announce significantly lower Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards. “We are about to announce a common-sense fuel economy standard because we want ?Detroit to build cars that Americans want to buy – not cars that Democrats want Washington ?to build,” Duffy said.



The end of the EV madness is here!



Thanks to @POTUS, we are resetting fuel economy standards and putting the American people back in the driver’s seat because… Freedom Means Affordable Cars! ??https://t.co/blLPOnF6mF — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) December 8, 2025







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