Trump's EPA Focuses On Gas Can Design

Gas cans used to be incredibly simple as many had a twist-off ring, which would reveal a plastic cap and a removable spout. They were cheap, easy to use, and foolproof.
 
That’s no longer the case as government regulations have made many gas cans a nightmare to use. The issues started in 2007, when the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finalized a rule requiring companies to reduce evaporative emissions by sealing in vapors. This pushed many firms to remove vents, which resulted in slow-flowing gas cans.


