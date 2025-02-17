Trump's New EPA Boss Wants To Reverse California's ICE Ban

Tariffs on foreign-built cars aren’t the only plans President Trump and his team have been working on that could have a huge impact on the auto industry. Now Trump’s new Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) administrator has started a process that could end rules due to outlaw combustion engines after 2035.

During the Biden administration’s tenure the EPA granted California waivers to set its own pollution standards, one of which resulted in a decision to demand only zero-emissions new cars be sold by 2035, effectively killing off ICE cars a decade from now.