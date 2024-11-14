Trump's Transition Team Is Targeting EV Tax Credits Potentially Crippling Green Mandates

President-elect Donald Trump's transition team is planning to kill the $7,500 consumer tax credit for electric-vehicle purchases as part of broader tax-reform legislation, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Ending the tax credit could have grave implications for an already stalling U.S. EV transition. And yet representatives of Tesla - by far the nation's largest EV seller - have told a Trump-transition committee they support ending the subsidy, said the two sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.