Trust No One: EU Mandates All New Vehicles Have Anti Speeding Monitors

The European Union officially adopted a mandate Wednesday requiring all new vehicles sold in the EU to include technology that could prevent drivers from speeding when activated.



Called Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA), the tech uses different methods to detect the speed limit on any given road that a vehicle is traveling on. The primary means to detect the posted speed limit of any roadway is to use the vehicle's outward-facing cameras. However, the regulations also call for ISA to utilize map data and "deep learning" in case the speed limit cannot be determined from a sign. ISA regulations say that if a vehicle speeds on any road, the system—when activated—must warn the driver or even automatically slow down the vehicle until it reaches the posted speed limit.



