Tuner Builds The Prelude Type R Sports Car That Honda Refuses To

The second the enthusiast world learned how much power the sixth-gen Honda Prelude was going to have, there was a problem. Of course, the Prelude was never the most raucous sports coupe in the world, nor was that its mission. But carrying over the Civic Hybrid’s 200 horsepower just didn’t meet the moment on paper. In practice, well—it all depends on what you’re looking for. The good people at parts-shop-slash-YouTube-channel Throtl wanted a Prelude Type R, so that’s exactly what they built. The guiding question behind Throtl and Idemitsu’s Prelude Type R build, on display at SEMA in Las Vegas as you read this, was simple: “If Honda were to build the Prelude Type R, what would it look like?” Throtl’s co-founder Evan Beckerman told me in an interview. In trying to realize this vision, he and his crew didn’t cobble together a random assortment of parts to assemble a really fast Prelude. They kept it in the family, and, more specifically, brought over as much of a donor FL5 Civic Type R as possible.



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