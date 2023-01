A tuning house has reportedly unlocked the Toyota GR Corolla's ECU, opening a world of tuning potential. VF Tuner, based in Korea, produces a line of tools for tuning various Toyota vehicles. The company announced that it has cracked the GR Corolla ECU, opening it up for tuning. Given the company had already done this before with the GR Yaris ECU, it was only a matter of time before the GR Corolla got the same treatment.



