The Tokyo Auto Salon has kicked off and Japanese tuner Varis has shown off its aero packages for the Toyota GR Yaris, GR86, and Subaru BRZ.

The modifications for all three are pretty extensive, with the “Kamikaze” kit for the GR Yaris being perhaps the most aggressive. It features aero parts designed specifically for time attack (Kamikaze) series that includes an absolutely enormous front splitter that extends several inches past either side of the front of the car.