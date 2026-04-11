Tuner Finally Does What Lexus Wont - Creates A Luxury Pickup Truck

The idea of a premium pickup by Lexus has floated around the automotive sphere for years, although the company had ruled out the possibility of a Lexus-branded version of the Toyota Tacoma and Tundra. Still, aftermarket company Meso Customs turned this into reality with a one-off build for SEMA 2026. The Lexus TX1 might look like a rendering, but it is actually real. The project started almost one year ago, inspired by a CGI model by digital artist Lukemadevids. Meso Customs bought a Toyota Tacoma donor car, using GX parts and lots of 3D-printed bits to transform it into a Lexus. The reason they didn't choose the Tundra was that the full-size truck's proportions didn't align with the GX.



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