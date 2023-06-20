Tuner Hacks GM's Uncrackable ECU Code - Unlocking Corvette And Blackwing Modifications

HP Tuners has announced a major development for the C8 Corvette Stingray and for luxury marque Cadillac's CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing variants, namely that it can now offer diagnostic and tuning support for these vehicles via the OBDII port. Why does this matter?

In an age where cybersecurity threats are only increasing in frequency, General Motors' Global B engine control module (ECM) has been developed to ward off hacks, but that also means that tuning the OEM module is nearly impossible. The ECM is so secure that even Hennessey said it might need GM's help to tune the C8 Corvette.

But with this new development from HP Tuners, a whole world of possibilities is about to open up.