Tuner SVE Creates The 750HP Colorado That Chevrolet Is Afraid To Build

If you take a quick look around the super-truck market you’ll notice one big omission; Chevrolet. Ford has its Raptor and RAM has its TRX but GM has no rival product of any kind. Now, the folks over at Specialty Vehicle Engineering are offering a smaller pickup that can keep up with both of those mainstream pickups. Powered by a 750-horsepower supercharged 5.3-liter V8 with 600 lb-ft of torque, it’s more potent than either the RAM or the Ford. Of course, considering that it’s mounted inside the engine bay of a Colorado, it’s smaller and lighter too. If you’d rather have a RAM or Ford fighter that’s similarly sized, SVE also makes an 850-horsepower Silverado.



