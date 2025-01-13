Tuner Takes Toyota Crown Sport And Gives It The Purosangue Treatment

The Toyota Crown Sport, a crossover that’s not offered here in North America, and Ferrari Purosangue might seem like they come from entirely different world, but their design similarities are hard to miss. Aero Over, a Japanese tuning company, has decided to have a little fun with these parallels. By equipping the Crown Sport with a custom body kit, quad exhausts, Ferrari-style badges, and some new wheels, they’ve created a cheeky homage to the Italian SUV, at a fraction of the cost.

