Turkey announced last week it discovered a massive rare earth reserve almost as big as the world's largest in China. The find is reportedly so large that it could on its own satisfy global demand for decades. According to the Turkish Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, the country found a supply of 694 million metric tons (765 million short tons) of rare earth minerals in Beylikova, Eskisehir. That reportedly makes Turkey's rare earths reserve the world's second-largest behind China, which has 800 million tons according to AA Energy. Deposits reportedly include 10 of the 17 rare earth elements and are close to the surface, which would simplify extraction.



