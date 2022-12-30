Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt Ready To Fills Gaps In The EV Market

Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt all have big plans for EV manufacturing. As the world seemingly shifts towards favoring EVs for the future of mobility, these countries’ plans are seen as a significant and telling sign.

As the world’s largest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia may have the most on the line, but also has the loftiest of ambitions. In 2018, the kingdom’s Public Investment Fund invested $1 billion into the EV maker, Lucid, while the company is planning to set up a new factory in the nation.

