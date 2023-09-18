Turkey Wants To Be The Home Of The Next Tesla Gigafactory

Turkey joins the group of countries trying to lure Tesla to establish a local production facility. Elon Musk met Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in New York ahead of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly. Erdogan tried to persuade Musk to invest in Turkey not only in the automotive sector but also in artificial intelligence and space technology.

Musk continued his high-profile meeting streak with chiefs of state across the globe, adding Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to his records. Erdogan is in New York to attend the 78th session of the UN General Assembly. The two men set up a meeting at Turkish House, a skyscraper near the United Nations in New York. Musk was surprisingly accompanied by his son X Æ A-12, causing uproar on social media.