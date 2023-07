Charging your Tesla can be a tense ordeal in what we assume is California. Long lines, long charging times and tempers begin to flare. Witness in this video just how bad it can be after something went wrong at the supercharging station. For a minute there we were a bit worried the outraged guy was going to stroke out on us, but he staggered off with his blood pressure intact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Street People Of WEHO (@streetpeopleofwesthollywood)