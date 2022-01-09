Turns Out The 315HP Honda Civic Type R Is The Most Powerful Honda Ever Sold

When Honda revealed the 2023 Civic Type R last month, it was a bit of a letdown. It wasn't because the Type R didn't deliver on all the visual excitement we were expecting, but rather that Honda didn't really tell us any of the juicy details. Well, that's now been rectified, as the US specification has been confirmed. You've waited long enough for it, so we'll dive right in.

The 2023 Honda Civic Type R is a front-wheel-drive hot hatch powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Power outputs have now been confirmed at 315 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 310 lb-ft of torque at 2,600-4,000 rpm, representing increases of nine hp and 15 lb-ft compared to the outgoing variant. For the real car nerds, that gives the Type R a specific output of 157.8 hp/liter.