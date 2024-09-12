Turns Out The Only Way To Protect Your Car From The Kia Boys Is To Lock It Inside A Garage

It already feels like the Kia Challenge will never come to an end, as teenagers in the United States continue to steal Kias and Hyundais for Internet fame.

The US police continue the fight against the Kia Boys, but all their efforts to convince car owners to follow even the most basic safety recommendations prove that stopping the infamous trend is impossible.

The Kia Challenge was started in early 2021 when a video posted on TikTok showed teenagers how they could steal certain Kia and Hyundai models without having the keys. The only challenging part of the method was getting inside the car, but the self-proclaimed Kia Boys rapidly discovered that breaking the glass was fast and easy.