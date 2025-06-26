Turns Out You Can Build A Porsche 911 Turbo S For Over $340,000 - Is It Worth It?

The Porsche 911 Turbo S used to be the people’s supercar. Now it’s a near mid-six-figure fashion statement for people who dream of PTS colors. When did a Porsche 911 become a Ferrari, and most of all, why isn’t anyone saying anything?

You can now spec a brand-new 2025 Porsche 911 Turbo S to over $300,000 with little more than a custom color, fancy leather and shiny wheels. Don’t get me wrong, the fact that this is hands-down one of the best sports cars/supercars in the world isn’t lost on me. It’s a marvel of engineering. But it’s not a $300,000 marvel.