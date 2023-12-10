Twenty Teslas Burn In Two Countries On The Same Day

On October 6, a car hauler with 6 Tesla Model Ys faced a fire that destroyed all battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in Turkey. On the same day, another blaze destroyed 14 cars at the Chambéry Tesla Service Center in France. Although there is a city with that name, the Tesla shop is ironically located in Chignin. The total number of vehicles burned in two different countries on the same day is 20, but was this all just a nasty coincidence or a sign of something bigger? First of all, the facts.
 


