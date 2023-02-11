Twin Turbo V8 Chevrolet Corvette LT7 Parts Show Up In GM Catalogs

Information from a parts catalog for the upcoming 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 appears to have confirmed that the car will rock a 5.5-liter twin-turbocharged V8, although some questions about the powertrain remain.

A source from the Mid Engine Corvette Forum with access to a GM parts catalog recently stumbled across a turbo air inlet and an air cleaner intake that was listed for the new engine. The catalog confirms this engine will be known as the LT7 and that it is a 5.5-liter V8 with forced induction, dual overhead cams, active fuel management, direct injection, and variable valve timing.


