Twitter Delivers A Verdict To Elon Musk - Sell 10% Of Your Shares And Pay Taxes

Over the weekend, Tesla CEO Elon Musk asked Twitter to decide whether or not he sells 10 percent—reportedly as much as $26 billion worth—of the electric automaker's stock. Musk engaged his 62.8 million followers on Saturday, opening a poll that allowed them to vote on whether or not he should sell off 10 percent of his held stock. He said he would abide by the poll's decision, whichever way it favored. And by the time the poll closed, 57.9 percent of its respondents were in favor of Musk's proposal, meaning he may be likely to sell.



