Twitter Demands Elon Musk Disable Every Tesla In Russia

With Russia's invasion of Ukraine, collective voices are calling out for organizations to restrict and sanction their services to and purchases from the country. Already, we have seen President Joe Biden confirm that the USA would put a stop to importing oil from the region which has already resulted in locals paying more for gas. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has also joined the plight of protecting Ukraine by enabling his Starlink connectivity service in the country. He has also made supercharging free for electric cars in the country so that citizens can find safety without unnecessary delays. According to some social media users, there is one more thing he can do to help the fight.



Read Article