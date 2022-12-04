Twitter Employees "Super Stressed" Over Potential Take Over By Elon Musk

Twitter employees had Monday off for their monthly “day of rest,” which the social media company provides. This month, however, the “day of rest” was not very restful, as some employees noted that Elon Musk’s recent moves within the company were on their minds. Some have even noted that the vibe among Twitter staff has been “super stressed.” Elon Musk had taken a 9.2% stake on Twitter, becoming the company’s single largest shareholder. Following this, it was announced that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO would be joining Twitter’s Board of Directors. Twitter seemed to be confident that Musk would accept a seat on its Board, so much so that the social media company listed the Tesla CEO as a Board Member on its investor relations website.



