Twitter Erupts After Kamala Harris Stumbles Through Biden's EV Plan

The White House is nothing if not great at choosing the roles for which Kamala Harris is best suited. Look at what a great job she did as border czar! Just imagine what she could do as electric vehicle czar on top of that.



With VP Kamala Harris today in MD. She’s getting a briefing on electric vehicles used in Prince Georges County & will announce the admin’s EV charging plan.



“There’s no sound or fume! .. How do I know it's actually working," Harris asked laughing using the charging station. pic.twitter.com/Fu3s9inIrN — Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) December 13, 2021



