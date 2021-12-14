Twitter Erupts After Kamala Harris Stumbles Through Biden's EV Plan

Agent009 submitted on 12/14/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:30:29 AM
Views : 476 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: twitchy.com
The White House is nothing if not great at choosing the roles for which Kamala Harris is best suited. Look at what a great job she did as border czar! Just imagine what she could do as electric vehicle czar on top of that.With VP Kamala Harris today in MD. She’s getting a briefing on electric vehicles used in Prince Georges County & will announce the admin’s EV charging plan. “There’s no sound or fume! .. How do I know it's actually working," Harris asked laughing using the charging station. pic.twitter.com/Fu3s9inIrN— Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) December 13, 2021 Read Article
With VP Kamala Harris today in MD. She’s getting a briefing on electric vehicles used in Prince Georges County & will announce the admin’s EV charging plan. “There’s no sound or fume! .. How do I know it's actually working," Harris asked laughing using the charging station. pic.twitter.com/Fu3s9inIrN— Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) December 13, 2021
With VP Kamala Harris today in MD. She’s getting a briefing on electric vehicles used in Prince Georges County & will announce the admin’s EV charging plan. “There’s no sound or fume! .. How do I know it's actually working," Harris asked laughing using the charging station. pic.twitter.com/Fu3s9inIrN
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.— Agent009 (View Profile)
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.
— Agent009 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news