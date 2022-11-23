Twitter Poised To Begin A Hiring Spree At New Texas HQ

In a recent meeting with Twitter staff, Elon Musk talked about hiring new employees for the social media company and possibly opening a second HQ in Texas in the future.



At a staff meeting on Monday, November 21, Elon Musk announced that Twitter is looking for new employees. Twitter employees shared a recording of the meeting with The Verge. He noted that Twitter has positions open in sales. Twitter is also looking to hire engineers. Musk elaborated that Twitter’s “highest priority” is hiring people who can write code. He told staff members that Twitter would be open to taking recommendations from people who have friends or acquaintances that might have the qualifications to work at the company.



