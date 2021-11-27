Twitter Tells Audi To GET RID OF THE 'Q' In Audi RS Q e-tron BECAUSE It Sends A QAnon Message! Do YOU Agree Or Are THEY the WACKO Ones?

Agent001 submitted on 11/27/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:08:08 PM
Views : 564 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com
The twitterverse was incensed that the 'Q' in Audi's now is TOO CLOSE to QAnon.It's amazing how hard marketing brands is today with the tiniest thing triggering the audiences.What's YOUR view on this? Putting the letter Q anywhere near your brand in this political climate is toxic.— Hanover Fiste ???? (@CountoverParty) November 26, 2021 This is too close to QAnon— Mofolions (@Naseem_2) November 25, 2021
