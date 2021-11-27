Twitter Tells Audi To GET RID OF THE 'Q' In Audi RS Q e-tron BECAUSE It Sends A QAnon Message! Do YOU Agree Or Are THEY the WACKO Ones?

The twitterverse was incensed that the 'Q' in Audi's now is TOO CLOSE to QAnon.

It's amazing how hard marketing brands is today with the tiniest thing triggering the audiences.

What's YOUR view on this?








