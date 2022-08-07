Twitter's Refusal To Provide Elon Musk With Verifiable Bot Data Puts Deal In Peril

Elon Musk might be reconsidering his Twitter takeover after sifting through the social media company’s bot data.

Musk previously put his Twitter bid on hold after the company claimed that less than 5% of its users were fake or spam accounts. He asked Twitter to share its bot data to confirm their claim, which the company’s board has handed over.

However, people familiar with the matter told the Washington Post that Twitter’s spam account figures weren’t verifiable, putting the deal in peril. According to sources, the team handling Musk’s Twitter takeover has stopped engaging in funding discussions for the $44 billion deal.