Twitter's Too Woke To Work Employees Are Fleeing Fearing Musk's Balanced Platform

Twitter’s troubles with Elon Musk appear to have adversely affected the company’s workforce. Since Musk spoke to the social media company’s employees in June, hundreds have reportedly left Twitter in what appears to be a Musk-fueled exodus. Twitter employees never seemed to like Elon Musk’s acquisition offer to begin with. This was evident in vocal statements from Twitter employees on the social media platform itself, some of which openly admitted that they did not want the Tesla CEO to take over the company. Musk’s virtual meeting in June, where he mentioned that layoffs might indeed be necessary, did little to help employee morale. Citing two people reportedly familiar with Twitter’s operations and attrition rate, Insider noted that about 100 employees left the social media company in the three weeks after the Tesla CEO’s virtual meeting. And as Musk announced that he was backing down from his acquisition attempt and Twitter took him to court, things reportedly got worse.



