Two Alarm Fire Breaks Out At Tesla's Fremont Assembly Plant - Officials Investigate

A fire broke out at Tesla’s vehicle assembly plant in Fremont, California on Monday afternoon, according to a statement from the Fremont Fire Department, posted on social network X.

No injuries were reported among employees and fire fighters present at the scene, the department said.

An undisclosed number of fire fighters had responded to the fire, which broke out before 5:00 p.m., at the Tesla facility at 45500 Fremont Boulevard. The incident was described as a two-alarm, commercial structure fire in a two-story building.

The fire apparently originated in an oven used in vehicle manufacturing operations, the department said, adding that cause of the fire was “under investigation” as of Monday evening.