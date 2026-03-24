Two Chinese Automakers Are Plotting To Take Over the Canadian Market

Agent009 submitted on 3/24/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:45:02 AM

Views : 638 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

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A report has seemingly confirmed that two of China’s biggest electric car manufacturers are swiftly building the foundation for a Canadian push. The news comes from a consultant tasked with laying the groundwork. The companies are in talks to set up branded dealerships throughout the country, a serious move into a massive market that has so far eluded Chinese car makers.
 
It’s understood that both BYD and Chery have plans centered around establishing independent dealerships, but cautioned that the low volume of cars allowed by the quota may not be enough to sustain many Canadian dealerships.


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Two Chinese Automakers Are Plotting To Take Over the Canadian Market

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Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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