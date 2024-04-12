Two Factor Authentication Coming To Cars Sooner Than You Think

Rivian is enforcing a rule to mandate multi-factor authentication for logging in, but the implementation has left everyone scratching their heads. The only 2FA options are SMS and emails, which offer the weakest security. Owners would want Rivian to move away from SMS, which is prone to SIM swap scams, and adopt more modern forms like passkeys. Cybersecurity has become more important as modern vehicles have essentially become computers on wheels. Hackers and the good guys are always trying to outdo each other in a never-ending arms race of security measures. It's virtually impossible to make an informatic system bulletproof to hackers, but sometimes, it's enough to make their work hard enough to turn them away.



