Two Former Tesla Employees Face Charges For Data Breach Of 75,000 Individuals

Two former Tesla employees are currently facing a lawsuit from the electric vehicle maker over the leak of the “Tesla Files” earlier this year. The leaked data reportedly includes information — such as social security numbers and other personal identifying information — of over 75,000 individuals. Tesla outlined its response to the issue in an advisory notice that was published by the Maine Attorney General’s Office. The letter from the electric vehicle maker included a background into the issue, as well as the steps that the company has taken to address the leak. As noted by Tesla, it was informed by German media outlet Handelsblatt on May 10, 2023, that it had obtained confidential information. Later investigations would reveal that the leak was from two former Tesla employees.



