Two Goodyear Engineers Killed During Nürburgring Testing

Tyre giant Goodyear has confirmed two of its employees were killed while testing at the iconic Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit in Germany earlier this week.
 
Munich-based publication Merkur reports the fatal crash occurred on August 9 local time during an ‘Industry Pool’ session at the race track – which are exclusively reserved for automotive companies such as Goodyear to test vehicles.
 
The car reportedly crashed at the ‘Tiergarten’ S-curve section of the 20 kilometre-plus ‘Nordschleife’ layout, which is preceded by the long Döttinger Hohe straight – where performance cars often eclipse 250km/h.


