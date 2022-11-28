Two Lamborghinis Collide In New York And THIS Happens

Recently one man sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a supercar accident in Long Island. Sometime around 10:45 a.m. local time on November 6, his Lamborghini and another collided. It sent his 2021 Aventador into the center median where it burst into flames and ultimately burned to the ground leaving little more than a pile of ash. That man is Bryan Salamone, a resident of Dix Hills, a divorce attorney, and a philanthropist with ties to Smiles Through Cars. That organization intends to bring love and hope to children battling illness through experiences with superheroes and supercars. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryan Salamone (@teamsalamone)



Read Article